Addison, Demontra Montrell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 5) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 1206 Traywick Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/14/2020 00:25.