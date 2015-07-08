Below are the Union County arrests for 11-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mills, Sarah Whitaker
Arrest Date 11/14/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Aid/Abet Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Mills, Sarah Whitaker (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (aid/abet Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 6900 Stinson Hartis Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/14/2020 15:57.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Morton, Michael Lloyd
Arrest Date 11/14/2020
Court Case 202008487
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Morton, Michael Lloyd (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2525 W Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/14/2020 19:18.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Bebault, Keri Ann
Arrest Date 11-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Bebault, Keri Ann (W /F/25) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 299 S Sutherland Av/quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2020 1:25:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Addison, Demontra Montrell
Arrest Date 11/14/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 5) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
Description Addison, Demontra Montrell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 5) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 1206 Traywick Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/14/2020 00:25.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Becerra Guzman, Luis Gustavo
Arrest Date 11/14/2020
Court Case 202007579
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (N),
Description Becerra Guzman, Luis Gustavo (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (N), at 1999 Secrest Short Cut Rd/euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2020 01:13.
Arresting Officer Cureton, A

Name Guzman, Jorge Alberto
Arrest Date 11/14/2020
Court Case 202007580
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Guzman, Jorge Alberto (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2004 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2020 01:41.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L