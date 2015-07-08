Below are the Union County arrests for 11-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Mills, Sarah Whitaker
|11/14/2020
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Aid/Abet Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Mills, Sarah Whitaker (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (aid/abet Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 6900 Stinson Hartis Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/14/2020 15:57.
|Hill, T A
|Morton, Michael Lloyd
|11/14/2020
|202008487
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Morton, Michael Lloyd (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2525 W Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/14/2020 19:18.
|Luisa, S
|Bebault, Keri Ann
|11-14-2020
|Bebault, Keri Ann (W /F/25) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 299 S Sutherland Av/quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2020 1:25:00 AM.
|Broome, R
|Addison, Demontra Montrell
|11/14/2020
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 5) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Addison, Demontra Montrell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 5) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 1206 Traywick Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/14/2020 00:25.
|Henry, J
|Becerra Guzman, Luis Gustavo
|11/14/2020
|202007579
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (N),
|Becerra Guzman, Luis Gustavo (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (N), at 1999 Secrest Short Cut Rd/euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2020 01:13.
|Cureton, A
|Guzman, Jorge Alberto
|11/14/2020
|202007580
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Guzman, Jorge Alberto (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2004 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2020 01:41.
|Sykes, T L