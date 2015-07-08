Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TAYLOR, LATRAVIUS JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/5/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-15 01:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FLOWERS, DENZELL DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/18/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-15 10:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020238624
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOVETT, PAMELA JEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/15/1967
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-15 01:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020238604
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOSKINS, TYASIA LACHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/28/1994
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-15 12:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020238546
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MAROQUIN, HECTOR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/8/1985
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-15 01:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020238607
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HOOVER, XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/16/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-15 15:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020236089
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount