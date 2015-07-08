Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TAYLOR, LATRAVIUS JAMAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/5/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-15 01:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name FLOWERS, DENZELL DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/18/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-15 10:27:00
Court Case 5902020238624
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LOVETT, PAMELA JEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/1967
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-15 01:26:00
Court Case 5902020238604
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HOSKINS, TYASIA LACHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/28/1994
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-15 12:55:00
Court Case 5902020238546
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MAROQUIN, HECTOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/1985
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-15 01:06:00
Court Case 5902020238607
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HOOVER, XAVIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/16/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-15 15:41:00
Court Case 5902020236089
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount