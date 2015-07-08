Below are the Union County arrests for 11-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thomas, Mario
Arrest Date 11-15-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Mario (B /M/60) Cited on Charge of Trespass – 2nd Deg, at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2020 7:25:41 PM.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Solomon, Christina
Arrest Date 11/15/2020
Court Case 202008492
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Solomon, Christina (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 224 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/15/2020 00:08.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Hailey, Khalil Basbeid
Arrest Date 11/15/2020
Court Case 202007592
Charge Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Hailey, Khalil Basbeid (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 886 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2020 00:12.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Allen, Ieshia Deneisa
Arrest Date 11/15/2020
Court Case 202007593
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Allen, Ieshia Deneisa (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1100 Iceman St/icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2020 02:38.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Johnson, Brittany
Arrest Date 11/15/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), And 3) False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
Description Johnson, Brittany (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), and 3) False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 3199 Old Monroe Rd/rhoderia Dr, Stallings, NC, on 11/15/2020 02:50.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Bray, Xavious Denard
Arrest Date 11/15/2020
Court Case 202007596
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Bray, Xavious Denard (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 866 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2020 10:04.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S