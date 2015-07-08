Below are the Union County arrests for 11-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Mario
|Arrest Date
|11-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thomas, Mario (B /M/60) Cited on Charge of Trespass – 2nd Deg, at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2020 7:25:41 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Solomon, Christina
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2020
|Court Case
|202008492
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Solomon, Christina (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 224 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/15/2020 00:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Hailey, Khalil Basbeid
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2020
|Court Case
|202007592
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Khalil Basbeid (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 886 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2020 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Allen, Ieshia Deneisa
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2020
|Court Case
|202007593
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Allen, Ieshia Deneisa (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1100 Iceman St/icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2020 02:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Johnson, Brittany
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), And 3) False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Brittany (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), and 3) False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 3199 Old Monroe Rd/rhoderia Dr, Stallings, NC, on 11/15/2020 02:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Bray, Xavious Denard
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2020
|Court Case
|202007596
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Bray, Xavious Denard (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 866 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2020 10:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S