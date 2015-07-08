Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WATKINS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-16 02:00:00
Court Case 5902020238703
Charge Description DEFRAUDING TAXI DRIVER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GALVIS, ABDIAS E
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/29/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 272
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-16 11:36:00
Court Case 5902020237938
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name GRIER, KENNETH DARYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/5/1986
Height 6.5
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-16 00:35:00
Court Case 5902020238705
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name INKPEN, RAYMOND W
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 202
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-16 11:57:00
Court Case 5902020238518
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROBINSON, LATRICIA JOY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/30/1982
Height 6.2
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-16 04:18:00
Court Case 5902020238710
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PATRICK, WINSTON PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-16 12:26:00
Court Case 5902020238729
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount