Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WATKINS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/13/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-16 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020238703
|Charge Description
|DEFRAUDING TAXI DRIVER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GALVIS, ABDIAS E
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/29/1983
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|272
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-16 11:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020237938
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRIER, KENNETH DARYL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/5/1986
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-16 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020238705
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|INKPEN, RAYMOND W
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|202
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-16 11:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020238518
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR STALKING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, LATRICIA JOY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/30/1982
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-16 04:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020238710
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PATRICK, WINSTON PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1989
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-16 12:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020238729
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount