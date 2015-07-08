Below are the Union County arrests for 11-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Melton, Ronnie Willis
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), And 4) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
|Description
|Melton, Ronnie Willis (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), and 4) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 5824 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/16/2020 15:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Broome, Joseph Tyler
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Broome, Joseph Tyler (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2020 16:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Tietjen, Dieter James
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Tietjen, Dieter James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 421E1 Mccain Mill Rd, Waxahw, NC, on 11/16/2020 17:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Dion, Roman Gabriel
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sell Tobacco To Minor, M (M),
|Description
|Dion, Roman Gabriel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Sell Tobacco To Minor, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2020 17:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Gallagher, Anna Marie
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2020
|Court Case
|202007623
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Gallagher, Anna Marie (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2020 20:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Munez-rivera, Joseph
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2020
|Court Case
|202007624
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Munez-rivera, Joseph (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1404 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2020 20:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C