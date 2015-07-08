Below are the Union County arrests for 11-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Melton, Ronnie Willis
Arrest Date 11/16/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), And 4) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
Description Melton, Ronnie Willis (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), and 4) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 5824 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/16/2020 15:19.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Broome, Joseph Tyler
Arrest Date 11/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Broome, Joseph Tyler (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2020 16:12.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Tietjen, Dieter James
Arrest Date 11/16/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Tietjen, Dieter James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 421E1 Mccain Mill Rd, Waxahw, NC, on 11/16/2020 17:19.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D

Name Dion, Roman Gabriel
Arrest Date 11/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Sell Tobacco To Minor, M (M),
Description Dion, Roman Gabriel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Sell Tobacco To Minor, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2020 17:54.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Gallagher, Anna Marie
Arrest Date 11/16/2020
Court Case 202007623
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Gallagher, Anna Marie (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2020 20:06.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Munez-rivera, Joseph
Arrest Date 11/16/2020
Court Case 202007624
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Munez-rivera, Joseph (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1404 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2020 20:42.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C