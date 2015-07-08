Below are the Union County arrests for 11-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Overcash, Carrie Aislinn
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2020
|Court Case
|202007621
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F),
|Description
|Overcash, Carrie Aislinn (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2020 16:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Benitez, Reynaldo
|Arrest Date
|11-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Benitez, Reynaldo (H /M/40) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, on 11/17/2020 5:44:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Joyner, Larry Buchannon
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Joyner, Larry Buchannon (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2020 17:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|11-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], on 03:38, 11/17/2020. Reported: 03:38, 11/17/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Martin, Bobby Anthony
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2020
|Court Case
|202007647
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Martin, Bobby Anthony (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 6113 South Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2020 18:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Bond, Michael Ryan
|Arrest Date
|11-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bond, Michael Ryan (W /M/38) VICTIM of Overdose (A), at 5205 Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 06:00, 11/17/2020 and 06:16, 11/17/2020. Reported: 06:16, 11/17/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J