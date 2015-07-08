Below are the Union County arrests for 11-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Felony Larceny (F),
|Description
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Felony Larceny (F), at 1111 Drummond Ln, Stallings, NC, on 11/18/2020 01:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Misdemeanor Larceny (M),
|Description
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 1111 Drummond Ln, Stallings, NC, on 11/18/2020 01:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Addison, Demontra Montrell
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2020
|Court Case
|202007659
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Addison, Demontra Montrell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Ccw (M), at 2599 Walkup Av/cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2020 14:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Elliott, Jerry Louis
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (Lar Remove/Dest/Deact Compo) (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment Lar Remove/Deact Compo (F),
|Description
|Elliott, Jerry Louis (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (lar Remove/dest/deact Compo) (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment Lar Remove/deact Compo (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2020 14:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Chubbuck, Christine Marie
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2020
|Court Case
|202007660
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Chubbuck, Christine Marie (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2020 15:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Mccain, Larry Jr
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 8) Simple Worthless Check (M), 9) Worthless Check (F), 10) Worthless Check (F), 11) Worthless Check (F), 12) True Bill Of Indictment (Obtain Prop False Pre, Uttering) (F), 13) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 14) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Common Law Forgery, Obtain Prop (F),
|Description
|Mccain, Larry Jr (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 8) Simple Worthless Check (M), 9) Worthless Check (F), 10) Worthless Check (F), 11) Worthless Check (F), 12) True Bill Of Indictment (obtain Prop False Pre, Uttering) (F), 13) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 14) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (common Law Forgery, Obtain Prop (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/18/2020 10:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B