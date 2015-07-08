Below are the Union County arrests for 11-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bowser, Devonte Lamont
Arrest Date 11/18/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Felony Larceny (F),
Description Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Felony Larceny (F), at 1111 Drummond Ln, Stallings, NC, on 11/18/2020 01:37.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

Name Addison, Demontra Montrell
Arrest Date 11/18/2020
Court Case 202007659
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Ccw (M),
Description Addison, Demontra Montrell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Ccw (M), at 2599 Walkup Av/cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2020 14:16.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Elliott, Jerry Louis
Arrest Date 11/18/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (Lar Remove/Dest/Deact Compo) (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment Lar Remove/Deact Compo (F),
Description Elliott, Jerry Louis (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (lar Remove/dest/deact Compo) (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment Lar Remove/deact Compo (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2020 14:17.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Chubbuck, Christine Marie
Arrest Date 11/18/2020
Court Case 202007660
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Chubbuck, Christine Marie (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2020 15:08.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Mccain, Larry Jr
Arrest Date 11/18/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 8) Simple Worthless Check (M), 9) Worthless Check (F), 10) Worthless Check (F), 11) Worthless Check (F), 12) True Bill Of Indictment (Obtain Prop False Pre, Uttering) (F), 13) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 14) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Common Law Forgery, Obtain Prop (F),
Description Mccain, Larry Jr (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 8) Simple Worthless Check (M), 9) Worthless Check (F), 10) Worthless Check (F), 11) Worthless Check (F), 12) True Bill Of Indictment (obtain Prop False Pre, Uttering) (F), 13) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 14) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (common Law Forgery, Obtain Prop (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/18/2020 10:44.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B