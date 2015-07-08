Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, JERRY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/20/1957
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-19 11:51:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FLOWERS, DENZELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/18/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-19 13:41:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CLOUD, STEVEN LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|4/22/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-19 14:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, AKEEM OLAJUWON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/23/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-19 14:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GLEASON, BRIAN ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/8/1974
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-19 14:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MICHAUD, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/4/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-19 14:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount