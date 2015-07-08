Below are the Union County arrests for 11-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wright, Arthur
|Arrest Date
|11/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assult), M (M),
|Description
|Wright, Arthur (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assult), M (M), at 4720 N Rocky River Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/20/2020 04:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Blakeney, Gene Marquis
|Arrest Date
|11/20/2020
|Court Case
|202007700
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Gene Marquis (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 232 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2020 10:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Echols, Christopher Leon
|Arrest Date
|11/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Echols, Christopher Leon (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6299 Mill Grove Rd/beacon Hills Rd, Hemby Bridge, GA, on 11/20/2020 07:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Cummings, Cody Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/20/2020
|Court Case
|202003967
|Charge
|1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F), 2) Death By Distribution (F), 3) Sell Schedule I (F), And 4) Sell/Deliver Other Sched I (F),
|Description
|Cummings, Cody Lee (A /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F), 2) Death By Distribution (F), 3) Sell Schedule I (F), and 4) Sell/deliver Other Sched I (F), at 516 S Hancock St, Rockingham, NC, on 11/20/2020 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Davis, Chris Edward
|Arrest Date
|11/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Fail Report New Address-Sex Offender), F (F),
|Description
|Davis, Chris Edward (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (fail Report New Address-sex Offender), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2020 08:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Cummings, Cody Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 No Operators License, M (M),
|Description
|Cummings, Cody Lee (A /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 No Operators License, M (M), at 516 S Hancock St, Rockingham, NC, on 11/20/2020 11:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T