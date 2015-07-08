Below are the Union County arrests for 11-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wright, Arthur
Arrest Date 11/20/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assult), M (M),
Description Wright, Arthur (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assult), M (M), at 4720 N Rocky River Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/20/2020 04:33.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Blakeney, Gene Marquis
Arrest Date 11/20/2020
Court Case 202007700
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Blakeney, Gene Marquis (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 232 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2020 10:47.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Echols, Christopher Leon
Arrest Date 11/20/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Echols, Christopher Leon (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6299 Mill Grove Rd/beacon Hills Rd, Hemby Bridge, GA, on 11/20/2020 07:51.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Cummings, Cody Lee
Arrest Date 11/20/2020
Court Case 202003967
Charge 1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F), 2) Death By Distribution (F), 3) Sell Schedule I (F), And 4) Sell/Deliver Other Sched I (F),
Description Cummings, Cody Lee (A /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Involuntary Manslaughter (F), 2) Death By Distribution (F), 3) Sell Schedule I (F), and 4) Sell/deliver Other Sched I (F), at 516 S Hancock St, Rockingham, NC, on 11/20/2020 11:36.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Davis, Chris Edward
Arrest Date 11/20/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (Fail Report New Address-Sex Offender), F (F),
Description Davis, Chris Edward (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (fail Report New Address-sex Offender), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2020 08:52.
Arresting Officer Merriman, A T

Name Cummings, Cody Lee
Arrest Date 11/20/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 No Operators License, M (M),
Description Cummings, Cody Lee (A /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 No Operators License, M (M), at 516 S Hancock St, Rockingham, NC, on 11/20/2020 11:41.
Arresting Officer Mills, T