Below are the Union County arrests for 11-21-2020.

Name Marsh, Karen Ann
Arrest Date 11/21/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Marsh, Karen Ann (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2020 07:27.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Helms, Colbi Renee
Arrest Date 11/21/2020
Court Case 202007720
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Helms, Colbi Renee (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 113 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2020 10:47.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Malik, Akeem Abdullah
Arrest Date 11/21/2020
Court Case
Charge Boi: Consp B & E Bldg-Felony/Larceny, F (F),
Description Malik, Akeem Abdullah (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Boi: Consp B & E Bldg-felony/larceny, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2020 17:00.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Byrum, Daniel Allen
Arrest Date 11/21/2020
Court Case 202008677
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Byrum, Daniel Allen (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1924 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2020 19:00.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

Name Phillips, Wendy Ann
Arrest Date 11/21/2020
Court Case 202008680
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Phillips, Wendy Ann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 305 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/21/2020 19:19.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Bray, Lindsay Courtney
Arrest Date 11/21/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 ( Child Support) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support) (M),
Description Bray, Lindsay Courtney (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 ( Child Support) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support) (M), at 2665 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2020 20:55.
Arresting Officer Whited, C D