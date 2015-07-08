Below are the Union County arrests for 11-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Marsh, Karen Ann
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Karen Ann (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2020 07:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Helms, Colbi Renee
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2020
|Court Case
|202007720
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Helms, Colbi Renee (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 113 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2020 10:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Malik, Akeem Abdullah
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Boi: Consp B & E Bldg-Felony/Larceny, F (F),
|Description
|Malik, Akeem Abdullah (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Boi: Consp B & E Bldg-felony/larceny, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2020 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Byrum, Daniel Allen
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2020
|Court Case
|202008677
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Byrum, Daniel Allen (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1924 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2020 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Phillips, Wendy Ann
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2020
|Court Case
|202008680
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Wendy Ann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 305 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/21/2020 19:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Bray, Lindsay Courtney
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 ( Child Support) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support) (M),
|Description
|Bray, Lindsay Courtney (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 ( Child Support) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support) (M), at 2665 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2020 20:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Whited, C D