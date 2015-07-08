Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROBINSON, DAVID RAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/17/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-22 02:09:00
|Court Case
|5902019248289
|Charge Description
|STAT SEX OFF WITH CHILD <= 15
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|LOUALLEN, ERVIN JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/4/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-22 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019245129
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MIJANGOS-MENDEZ, JUAN JOSE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/2/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-22 02:48:00
|Court Case
|5902016026652
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WHEELER, REISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/2/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-22 05:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020239119
|Charge Description
|POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STEWART, SELINA ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/30/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-22 02:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020239080
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BERKO, MARK AMOA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/19/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-22 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020239122
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|75000.00