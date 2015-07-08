Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBINSON, DAVID RAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/17/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-22 02:09:00
Court Case 5902019248289
Charge Description STAT SEX OFF WITH CHILD <= 15
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name LOUALLEN, ERVIN JOSHUA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/4/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-22 09:30:00
Court Case 5902019245129
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MIJANGOS-MENDEZ, JUAN JOSE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/2/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-22 02:48:00
Court Case 5902016026652
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WHEELER, REISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-22 05:40:00
Court Case 5902020239119
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STEWART, SELINA ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/30/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-22 02:33:00
Court Case 5902020239080
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BERKO, MARK AMOA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/19/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-22 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020239122
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 75000.00