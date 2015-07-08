Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jacobo-alamilla, Keissi Pahola
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2020
|Court Case
|202007736
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Jacobo-alamilla, Keissi Pahola (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2004 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2020 00:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Mckinney, Malakai Lamarcus
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Malakai Lamarcus (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 8814 New Town Rd, Weddington, NC, on 11/22/2020 02:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Aparicio Franco, Yoger
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Aparicio Franco, Yoger (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Pl Grove Rd, on 11/22/2020 03:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Lane, Jakob Malaki
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2020
|Court Case
|202007740
|Charge
|1) Ccw (M) And 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M),
|Description
|Lane, Jakob Malaki (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M) and 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), at 100 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2020 09:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Ruff, Richard Steven
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2020
|Court Case
|202007741
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ruff, Richard Steven (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2020 09:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Govan, Herman Douglas
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2020
|Court Case
|202007742
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Govan, Herman Douglas (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 700 Seymour St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2020 12:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C