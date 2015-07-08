Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jacobo-alamilla, Keissi Pahola
Arrest Date 11/22/2020
Court Case 202007736
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Jacobo-alamilla, Keissi Pahola (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2004 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2020 00:34.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Mckinney, Malakai Lamarcus
Arrest Date 11/22/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mckinney, Malakai Lamarcus (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 8814 New Town Rd, Weddington, NC, on 11/22/2020 02:46.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Aparicio Franco, Yoger
Arrest Date 11/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Aparicio Franco, Yoger (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Pl Grove Rd, on 11/22/2020 03:11.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Lane, Jakob Malaki
Arrest Date 11/22/2020
Court Case 202007740
Charge 1) Ccw (M) And 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M),
Description Lane, Jakob Malaki (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M) and 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), at 100 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2020 09:27.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Ruff, Richard Steven
Arrest Date 11/22/2020
Court Case 202007741
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ruff, Richard Steven (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2020 09:43.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Govan, Herman Douglas
Arrest Date 11/22/2020
Court Case 202007742
Charge Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Govan, Herman Douglas (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 700 Seymour St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2020 12:59.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C