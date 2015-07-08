Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOORE, EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/26/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-23 03:14:00
Court Case 5902020239177
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name KING, CEDRIQUE DREQUON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/24/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 164
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-23 12:50:00
Court Case 5902020238402
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ANDERSON, JESSICA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/14/1986
Height 5.2
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-23 16:58:00
Court Case 5902020239288
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PAYNE, DAISIA LYNAI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/9/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-23 02:26:00
Court Case 5902020239174
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name KING, JACQUELINE ANDREANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 197
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-23 12:31:00
Court Case 5902020238034
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name BELL, RUSSELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/22/1955
Height 6.2
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-23 16:30:00
Court Case 5902020238358
Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00