Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ramirez, Pedro
Arrest Date 11/23/2020
Court Case 202007780
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Concealed Gun After/While Consuming (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Open Container While Driving (M), And 6) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Ramirez, Pedro (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Concealed Gun After/while Consuming (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Open Container While Driving (M), and 6) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 303 Turner St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2020 19:44.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Wingo, Haywood Jr.
Arrest Date 11-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Wingo, Haywood Jr. (B /M/32) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1902 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 12:40, 11/23/2020 and 12:45, 11/23/2020. Reported: 12:45, 11/23/2020.
Arresting Officer Harkey, T

Name Juarez, Gilberto Ventura
Arrest Date 11/23/2020
Court Case 202007780
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 1931 Bass Creek Ct, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2020 21:06.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Society VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 11-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4002 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 1/6/2019 and 13:18, 11/23/2020. Reported: 13:18, 11/23/2020.
Arresting Officer Maye, J M

Name Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio
Arrest Date 11/23/2020
Court Case 202007780
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
Description Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 1023 Tradewinds Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2020 21:09.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Society VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 11-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 601 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 15:17, 11/23/2020 and 15:18, 11/23/2020. Reported: 15:18, 11/23/2020.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B