Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ramirez, Pedro
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2020
|Court Case
|202007780
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Concealed Gun After/While Consuming (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Open Container While Driving (M), And 6) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Ramirez, Pedro (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Concealed Gun After/while Consuming (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Open Container While Driving (M), and 6) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 303 Turner St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2020 19:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Wingo, Haywood Jr.
|Arrest Date
|11-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wingo, Haywood Jr. (B /M/32) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1902 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 12:40, 11/23/2020 and 12:45, 11/23/2020. Reported: 12:45, 11/23/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Harkey, T
|Name
|Juarez, Gilberto Ventura
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2020
|Court Case
|202007780
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 1931 Bass Creek Ct, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2020 21:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|11-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4002 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 1/6/2019 and 13:18, 11/23/2020. Reported: 13:18, 11/23/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Maye, J M
|Name
|Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2020
|Court Case
|202007780
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
|Description
|Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 1023 Tradewinds Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2020 21:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|11-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 601 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 15:17, 11/23/2020 and 15:18, 11/23/2020. Reported: 15:18, 11/23/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B