Ramirez, Pedro (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Concealed Gun After/while Consuming (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Open Container While Driving (M), and 6) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 303 Turner St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2020 19:44.