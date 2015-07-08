Below are the Union County arrests for 11-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Scardamaglia, Ronald Joseph
Arrest Date 11/24/2020
Court Case 202008716
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Scardamaglia, Ronald Joseph (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2020 02:57.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Walls, Franklin Jr.
Arrest Date 11/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Walls, Franklin Jr. (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 125 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/24/2020 21:21.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 11-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 13:40, 11/24/2020. Reported: 13:40, 11/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Palmer, James Jeffrey
Arrest Date 11/24/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Palmer, James Jeffrey (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2020 12:05.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Chambers, Lester Leon
Arrest Date 11/24/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) And 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
Description Chambers, Lester Leon (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M) and 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 499 E Union St/brewer St, Marshville, NC, on 11/24/2020 21:34.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On School Employee/volunteer
Arrest Date 11-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On School Employee/volunteer (C), at [Address], between 15:41, 11/24/2020 and 15:42, 11/24/2020. Reported: 15:42, 11/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B