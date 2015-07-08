Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CARPER, DANIEL ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/8/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-25 02:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020239422
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GANDY, BENJAMIN LAROI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/13/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-25 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020235622
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BARRETT, JEFFREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/12/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-25 16:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020239461
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MOORE, ARCHAVIS BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/12/1976
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-25 01:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020239420
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ALEXANDER, DEVIN TYSHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/28/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-25 10:58:00
|Court Case
|5902020016248
|Charge Description
|DELIVER COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CROZIER, GAGE LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/5/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-25 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020239486
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00