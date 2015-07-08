Below are the Union County arrests for 11-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Horne, Tommy Lee
Arrest Date 11/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Horne, Tommy Lee (B /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2222 Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/25/2020 10:28.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Reevey, Laura Beth
Arrest Date 11-25-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Reevey, Laura Beth (W /F/42) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 6010 Sunrise Ln, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 11/24/2020 and 07:55, 11/25/2020. Reported: 07:55, 11/25/2020.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Mcbride, Willie Lee
Arrest Date 11/25/2020
Court Case 202007811
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Mcbride, Willie Lee (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 531 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 11/25/2020 10:44.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Rivers, Terry Lee
Arrest Date 11-25-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Rivers, Terry Lee (B /M/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 6011 Sunrise Ln, Monroe, NC, between 03:36, 11/25/2020 and 08:18, 11/25/2020. Reported: 08:18, 11/25/2020.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio
Arrest Date 11/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1023 Tradewinds Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2020 12:35.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Covington-mclaurin, Keyocea Kinada
Arrest Date 11/25/2020
Court Case 202007811
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M-Larceny, Review), M (M),
Description Covington-mclaurin, Keyocea Kinada (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-larceny, Review), M (M), at 531 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2020 10:45.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A