Below are the Union County arrests for 11-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Horne, Tommy Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Horne, Tommy Lee (B /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2222 Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/25/2020 10:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Reevey, Laura Beth
|Arrest Date
|11-25-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Reevey, Laura Beth (W /F/42) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 6010 Sunrise Ln, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 11/24/2020 and 07:55, 11/25/2020. Reported: 07:55, 11/25/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Mcbride, Willie Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2020
|Court Case
|202007811
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Mcbride, Willie Lee (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 531 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 11/25/2020 10:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Rivers, Terry Lee
|Arrest Date
|11-25-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rivers, Terry Lee (B /M/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 6011 Sunrise Ln, Monroe, NC, between 03:36, 11/25/2020 and 08:18, 11/25/2020. Reported: 08:18, 11/25/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1023 Tradewinds Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2020 12:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Covington-mclaurin, Keyocea Kinada
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2020
|Court Case
|202007811
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M-Larceny, Review), M (M),
|Description
|Covington-mclaurin, Keyocea Kinada (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-larceny, Review), M (M), at 531 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2020 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A