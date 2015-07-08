Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ELLER, JOEL ERIC
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/31/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-26 05:30:00
Court Case 5902020239408
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name QUINHOES, MARCO ANDRE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/15/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-26 05:21:00
Court Case 5902020239579
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name HILL, LEANDREA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-26 07:39:00
Court Case 5902020239577
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name WARD, EBONEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/16/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-26 09:29:00
Court Case 5902020239585
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name JACKSON, KYNTARYIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/15/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-26 09:00:00
Court Case 5902020239589
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PINKNEY, JABRAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-26 10:15:00
Court Case 5902020239592
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount