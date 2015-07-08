Below are the Union County arrests for 11-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gunter, Brandon Joe
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Gunter, Brandon Joe (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3607 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 11/26/2020 21:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Quintana, Armando Betancourt
|Arrest Date
|11-26-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Quintana, Armando Betancourt (H /M/57) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Se Ramp Skyway Dr/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2020 11:54:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Salazar, Ignacio Moreno
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2020
|Court Case
|202007828
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Salazar, Ignacio Moreno (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 509 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2020 00:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Colon, Virgil Elio
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2020
|Court Case
|202007829
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Colon, Virgil Elio (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1714 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2020 02:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Richardson, Michael Deqwan
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2020
|Court Case
|202007830
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Michael Deqwan (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2020 03:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Escobar, Stephanie Michelle
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2020
|Court Case
|202007835
|Charge
|1) Escape-Harboring (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Escobar, Stephanie Michelle (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Escape-harboring (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4002 Allenby Pl, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2020 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L