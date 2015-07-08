Below are the Union County arrests for 11-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gunter, Brandon Joe
Arrest Date 11/26/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Gunter, Brandon Joe (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3607 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 11/26/2020 21:37.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Quintana, Armando Betancourt
Arrest Date 11-26-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Quintana, Armando Betancourt (H /M/57) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Se Ramp Skyway Dr/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2020 11:54:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Salazar, Ignacio Moreno
Arrest Date 11/26/2020
Court Case 202007828
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Salazar, Ignacio Moreno (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 509 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2020 00:58.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Colon, Virgil Elio
Arrest Date 11/26/2020
Court Case 202007829
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Colon, Virgil Elio (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1714 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2020 02:10.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Richardson, Michael Deqwan
Arrest Date 11/26/2020
Court Case 202007830
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Richardson, Michael Deqwan (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2020 03:31.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Escobar, Stephanie Michelle
Arrest Date 11/26/2020
Court Case 202007835
Charge 1) Escape-Harboring (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Escobar, Stephanie Michelle (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Escape-harboring (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4002 Allenby Pl, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2020 11:36.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L