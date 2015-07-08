Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BAKER, ANTHONY D
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/28/1983
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-27 09:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSEBORO, KOBE DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/28/1998
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-27 16:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020239614
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NEAL, WILLIAM JAMIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/8/1986
|Height
|6.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-27 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020239648
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|WHITE, RSHEENA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/25/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-27 03:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020239655
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY LAVAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/6/1980
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-27 08:23:00
|Court Case
|5902020005412
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|75000.00
|Name
|GOGGINS, ALICIA SHONTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-27 00:14:00
|Court Case
|1202015052799
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|50000.00