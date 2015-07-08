Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BAKER, ANTHONY D
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1983
Height 6.6
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-27 09:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name ROSEBORO, KOBE DESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-27 16:40:00
Court Case 5902020239614
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name NEAL, WILLIAM JAMIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/8/1986
Height 6.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-27 08:00:00
Court Case 5902020239648
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 300.00

Name WHITE, RSHEENA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/25/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-27 03:12:00
Court Case 5902020239655
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY LAVAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/6/1980
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-27 08:23:00
Court Case 5902020005412
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 75000.00

Name GOGGINS, ALICIA SHONTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-27 00:14:00
Court Case 1202015052799
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 50000.00