Below are the Union County arrests for 11-27-2020.
|Name
|Ghent, Brenda Nicole
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M) And 2) Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Ghent, Brenda Nicole (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M) and 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 2520 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/27/2020 14:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|Mackin, Nicetteol
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (M),
|Description
|Mackin, Nicetteol (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (M), at 5914 N Rocky River Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/27/2020 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Anderson, Matishia Lynn
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2020
|Court Case
|202008795
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Matishia Lynn (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 8411 Habersham Pointe, Charlotte, NC, on 11/27/2020 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Crockett, Roy Ray
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Crockett, Roy Ray (B /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Havens, Michael F.a.
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Havens, Michael F.a. (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Knick, Jonathan Brent
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Knick, Jonathan Brent (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L