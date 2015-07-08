Below are the Union County arrests for 11-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ghent, Brenda Nicole
Arrest Date 11/27/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M) And 2) Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Ghent, Brenda Nicole (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M) and 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 2520 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/27/2020 14:48.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name Mackin, Nicetteol
Arrest Date 11/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (M),
Description Mackin, Nicetteol (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (M), at 5914 N Rocky River Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/27/2020 15:45.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Anderson, Matishia Lynn
Arrest Date 11/27/2020
Court Case 202008795
Charge Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Anderson, Matishia Lynn (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 8411 Habersham Pointe, Charlotte, NC, on 11/27/2020 18:03.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Crockett, Roy Ray
Arrest Date 11/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Crockett, Roy Ray (B /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Hargis, A L

Name Havens, Michael F.a.
Arrest Date 11/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Havens, Michael F.a. (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Hargis, A L

Name Knick, Jonathan Brent
Arrest Date 11/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Knick, Jonathan Brent (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Hargis, A L