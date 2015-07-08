Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JENKINS, BRITTANY ROCHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/1/1992
|Height
|4.9
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-28 02:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020239746
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SIMPSON, DANIEL DEMOUNT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/13/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|257
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-28 04:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAZLEY, ROBERT MARCEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/16/1986
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-28 01:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020239747
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OUTLEY, BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/11/1961
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-28 02:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020239750
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMPSON, DANIEL DEMOUNT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/13/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|257
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-28 03:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020239761
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCCOY, JARVIS DEMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/18/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-28 04:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020239756
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00