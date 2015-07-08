Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JENKINS, BRITTANY ROCHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/1/1992
Height 4.9
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-28 02:35:00
Court Case 5902020239746
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BAZLEY, ROBERT MARCEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/16/1986
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-28 01:57:00
Court Case 5902020239747
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name OUTLEY, BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1961
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-28 02:52:00
Court Case 5902020239750
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SIMPSON, DANIEL DEMOUNT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/13/1983
Height 6.1
Weight 257
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-28 03:41:00
Court Case 5902020239761
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCCOY, JARVIS DEMONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/18/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-28 04:12:00
Court Case 5902020239756
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00