Charge

1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Pwisd Sch Ii/Iv, Pdp) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny) (M),