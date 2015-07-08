Below are the Union County arrests for 11-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cruz, Hunter Rae
Arrest Date 11/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev,Poss Marijua (M),
Description Cruz, Hunter Rae (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr Not Impaired Rev,poss Marijua (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/28/2020 01:22.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Johnson, Ricardo Antonio
Arrest Date 11/28/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Kidnapping (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Assault On Female (M), 5) Larceny-Firearm (F), 6) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 6) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 7) Dvpo Viol Deadly Weapon (F),
Description Johnson, Ricardo Antonio (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Kidnapping (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Assault On Female (M), 5) Larceny-firearm (F), 6) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 6) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 7) Dvpo Viol Deadly Weapon (F), at 299 Unionville Indian Trail Rd/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/28/2020 01:39.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Brooks, Toney Barron
Arrest Date 11/28/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2020 02:30.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Bullard, Glenn Mitchell
Arrest Date 11/28/2020
Court Case 202007871
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Bullard, Glenn Mitchell (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2400 Kempsar Ln/w Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2020 02:44.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Fraser, Matthew John
Arrest Date 11/28/2020
Court Case 202007875
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Pwisd Sch Ii/Iv, Pdp) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny) (M),
Description Fraser, Matthew John (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (pwisd Sch Ii/iv, Pdp) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larceny) (M), at Bishop Owens Dr/ Seabaord, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2020 07:47.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Holmes, Jeremiah Emmanuel
Arrest Date 11/28/2020
Court Case 202007883
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Holmes, Jeremiah Emmanuel (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2113 Kingstree Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2020 14:04.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C