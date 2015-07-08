Below are the Union County arrests for 11-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cruz, Hunter Rae
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev,Poss Marijua (M),
|Description
|Cruz, Hunter Rae (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr Not Impaired Rev,poss Marijua (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/28/2020 01:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Johnson, Ricardo Antonio
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Kidnapping (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Assault On Female (M), 5) Larceny-Firearm (F), 6) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 6) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 7) Dvpo Viol Deadly Weapon (F),
|Description
|Johnson, Ricardo Antonio (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Kidnapping (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Assault On Female (M), 5) Larceny-firearm (F), 6) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 6) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 7) Dvpo Viol Deadly Weapon (F), at 299 Unionville Indian Trail Rd/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/28/2020 01:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Brooks, Toney Barron
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2020 02:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Bullard, Glenn Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2020
|Court Case
|202007871
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Bullard, Glenn Mitchell (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2400 Kempsar Ln/w Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2020 02:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Fraser, Matthew John
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2020
|Court Case
|202007875
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Pwisd Sch Ii/Iv, Pdp) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Fraser, Matthew John (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (pwisd Sch Ii/iv, Pdp) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larceny) (M), at Bishop Owens Dr/ Seabaord, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2020 07:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Holmes, Jeremiah Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2020
|Court Case
|202007883
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Holmes, Jeremiah Emmanuel (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2113 Kingstree Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2020 14:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C