Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PALMER, BILLY BRANNON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/22/1973
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-29 00:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020239825
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, DARRIUS DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/18/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-29 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020239858
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BERNHARDT, REBECCA LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/22/1973
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-29 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020239827
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KELLY, NASEER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/2/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-29 14:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020239853
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HERNANDEZ-REYES, NELSON A
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/29/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-29 01:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020239829
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PETTUS, THERESA ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/2/1965
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-29 13:58:00
|Court Case
|5902020239605
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount