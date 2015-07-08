Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PALMER, BILLY BRANNON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-29 00:54:00
Court Case 5902020239825
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JONES, DARRIUS DESHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/18/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-29 13:30:00
Court Case 5902020239858
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name BERNHARDT, REBECCA LYNN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/22/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-29 01:30:00
Court Case 5902020239827
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name KELLY, NASEER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/2/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-29 14:48:00
Court Case 5902020239853
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HERNANDEZ-REYES, NELSON A
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/29/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-29 01:52:00
Court Case 5902020239829
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PETTUS, THERESA ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/2/1965
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-29 13:58:00
Court Case 5902020239605
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount