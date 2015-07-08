Below are the Union County arrests for 11-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dunlap, Kadrick Davon
Arrest Date 11-29-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Dunlap, Kadrick Davon (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 2399 Brandon Oaks Pkwy/courtfield Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/29/2020 12:42:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Ramossanchez, Gustavo Adolfo
Arrest Date 11-29-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Ramossanchez, Gustavo Adolfo (H /M/40) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/unionville Indiantrail Rd, Indian Trail, on 11/29/2020 4:18:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Baker, Lavonte Lavelle
Arrest Date 11-29-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Baker, Lavonte Lavelle (B /M/25) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (202008821), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2020 6:34:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Green, Doryan Jerriel
Arrest Date 11-29-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Green, Doryan Jerriel (B /M/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Pageland Hwy/hargette Rd, Monroe, on 11/29/2020 7:46:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Hamm, Robert Michael
Arrest Date 11/29/2020
Court Case 202008819
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dlwr, Expir Reg) (M),
Description Hamm, Robert Michael (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dlwr, Expir Reg) (M), at 3028 Proverbs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/29/2020 02:23.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Hamm, Corrie Odam
Arrest Date 11/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hamm, Corrie Odam (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3028 Proverbs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/29/2020 02:27.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A