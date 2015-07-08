Below are the Union County arrests for 11-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dunlap, Kadrick Davon
|Arrest Date
|11-29-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dunlap, Kadrick Davon (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 2399 Brandon Oaks Pkwy/courtfield Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/29/2020 12:42:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Ramossanchez, Gustavo Adolfo
|Arrest Date
|11-29-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ramossanchez, Gustavo Adolfo (H /M/40) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/unionville Indiantrail Rd, Indian Trail, on 11/29/2020 4:18:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Baker, Lavonte Lavelle
|Arrest Date
|11-29-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Baker, Lavonte Lavelle (B /M/25) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (202008821), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2020 6:34:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Green, Doryan Jerriel
|Arrest Date
|11-29-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Green, Doryan Jerriel (B /M/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Pageland Hwy/hargette Rd, Monroe, on 11/29/2020 7:46:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Hamm, Robert Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2020
|Court Case
|202008819
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dlwr, Expir Reg) (M),
|Description
|Hamm, Robert Michael (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dlwr, Expir Reg) (M), at 3028 Proverbs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/29/2020 02:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Hamm, Corrie Odam
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hamm, Corrie Odam (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3028 Proverbs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/29/2020 02:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A