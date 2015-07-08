Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LOPEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/11/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-30 04:39:00
Court Case 5902020239950
Charge Description ALTER/REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER
Bond Amount

Name THOMAS, TERRIKA MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/19/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 90
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-30 14:20:00
Court Case 5902020239963
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name GRANT, TABARI
Arrest Type
DOB 3/16/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-30 13:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, JALIEN RENAULT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/6/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 144
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-30 12:57:00
Court Case 3502020059741
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SIMMS, XAVIER DERELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-30 10:12:00
Court Case 5902020016283
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BERRY, RAMON ROVEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/10/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-11-30 16:26:00
Court Case 5902020239170
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00