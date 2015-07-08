Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LOPEZ, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/11/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-30 04:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020239950
|Charge Description
|ALTER/REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMAS, TERRIKA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/19/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|90
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-30 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020239963
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|GRANT, TABARI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/16/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-30 13:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YOUNG, JALIEN RENAULT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/6/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|144
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-30 12:57:00
|Court Case
|3502020059741
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMMS, XAVIER DERELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/25/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-30 10:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020016283
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BERRY, RAMON ROVEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/10/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-11-30 16:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020239170
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00