Below are the Union County arrests for 11-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Winters, Taylor Lynn
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
|Description
|Winters, Taylor Lynn (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 2700 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/30/2020 02:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Gay, D
|Name
|Phillips, Robert Jr.
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2020
|Court Case
|202007910
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Robert Jr. (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2645 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2020 02:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Lutin, Benjamin Stephen
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2020
|Court Case
|202007911
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Lutin, Benjamin Stephen (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1771 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2020 08:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Vossler, April Ann P
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Vossler, April Ann P (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2020 16:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Lambeth, Christopher Brett
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lambeth, Christopher Brett (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1809 Lathan Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2020 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Crider, Kevin Wayne
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Crider, Kevin Wayne (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8917 Potter Rd S, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/30/2020 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T