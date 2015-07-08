Below are the Union County arrests for 11-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Winters, Taylor Lynn
Arrest Date 11/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
Description Winters, Taylor Lynn (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 2700 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/30/2020 02:04.
Arresting Officer Gay, D

Name Phillips, Robert Jr.
Arrest Date 11/30/2020
Court Case 202007910
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Phillips, Robert Jr. (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2645 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2020 02:12.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Lutin, Benjamin Stephen
Arrest Date 11/30/2020
Court Case 202007911
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Lutin, Benjamin Stephen (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1771 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2020 08:58.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Vossler, April Ann P
Arrest Date 11/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Vossler, April Ann P (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2020 16:23.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Lambeth, Christopher Brett
Arrest Date 11/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Lambeth, Christopher Brett (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1809 Lathan Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2020 16:49.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Crider, Kevin Wayne
Arrest Date 11/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Crider, Kevin Wayne (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8917 Potter Rd S, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/30/2020 18:25.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T