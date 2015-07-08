Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-01-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROYAL, TATANISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/20/1972
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-01 09:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020239602
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GAMBLE, SHANIKA M
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/23/1978
|Height
|4.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-01 14:22:00
|Court Case
|7902020701617
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SPEARS, DALLAS JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/28/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-01 08:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020240052
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/11/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-01 15:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CRADDOCK-JOHNSON, YANASTI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/25/1995
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-01 11:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020239603
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KNOX, LADARRIUS MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/28/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-01 17:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount