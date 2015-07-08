Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-01-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROYAL, TATANISHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/20/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-01 09:48:00
Court Case 5902020239602
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name GAMBLE, SHANIKA M
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/23/1978
Height 4.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-01 14:22:00
Court Case 7902020701617
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SPEARS, DALLAS JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-01 08:50:00
Court Case 5902020240052
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name WILLIAMSON, ISAIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 8/11/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-01 15:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CRADDOCK-JOHNSON, YANASTI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/25/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-01 11:10:00
Court Case 5902020239603
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name KNOX, LADARRIUS MARQUIS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/28/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-01 17:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount