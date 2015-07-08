Below are the Union County arrests for 12-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hiam, Steffanie Nicole
Arrest Date 12/01/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Hiam, Steffanie Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 101 Rutledge Rd, Mount Holly, NC, on 12/1/2020 08:29.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Alley, Melissa Buie
Arrest Date 12/01/2020
Court Case
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Alley, Melissa Buie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2020 11:20.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Ibarra, Jose Angel
Arrest Date 12/01/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2020 12:35.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Rangel, Daniel Melchor
Arrest Date 12/01/2020
Court Case 202007945
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Rangel, Daniel Melchor (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 512 N Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2020 14:37.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Harrison, Naco Latwan
Arrest Date 12/01/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired) (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 6) Reckless Drvg- Wanton Disregard (M), 7) Drive Left Of Center (M), 8) Unsafe Passing Yellow Line (M), And 9) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M),
Description Harrison, Naco Latwan (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired) (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 6) Reckless Drvg- Wanton Disregard (M), 7) Drive Left Of Center (M), 8) Unsafe Passing Yellow Line (M), and 9) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), at 2093 Evans Dr, Lancaster, SC, on 12/1/2020 16:26.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P

Name Martinez, Andres Rosendo
Arrest Date 12/01/2020
Court Case 202007955
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Martinez, Andres Rosendo (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1099 Sioux St/icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2020 18:53.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D