Below are the Union County arrests for 12-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hiam, Steffanie Nicole
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hiam, Steffanie Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 101 Rutledge Rd, Mount Holly, NC, on 12/1/2020 08:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Alley, Melissa Buie
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Alley, Melissa Buie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2020 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Ibarra, Jose Angel
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2020 12:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Rangel, Daniel Melchor
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2020
|Court Case
|202007945
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Rangel, Daniel Melchor (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 512 N Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2020 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Harrison, Naco Latwan
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired) (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 6) Reckless Drvg- Wanton Disregard (M), 7) Drive Left Of Center (M), 8) Unsafe Passing Yellow Line (M), And 9) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M),
|Description
|Harrison, Naco Latwan (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired) (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 6) Reckless Drvg- Wanton Disregard (M), 7) Drive Left Of Center (M), 8) Unsafe Passing Yellow Line (M), and 9) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), at 2093 Evans Dr, Lancaster, SC, on 12/1/2020 16:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Martinez, Andres Rosendo
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2020
|Court Case
|202007955
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Andres Rosendo (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1099 Sioux St/icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2020 18:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D