Below are the Union County arrests for 12-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Martinez, Luis Noe Prado
Arrest Date 12/02/2020
Court Case 202008910
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Martinez, Luis Noe Prado (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3222 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 12/2/2020 19:57.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Ii, K C

Name Drake, Tyler Lane
Arrest Date 12/02/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Drake, Tyler Lane (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2020 20:01.
Arresting Officer Hargis, A L

Name Drake, Tyler Lane
Arrest Date 12/02/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Drake, Tyler Lane (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2020 20:01.
Arresting Officer Hargis, A L

Name Martinez, Aron Gerardo Prado
Arrest Date 12/02/2020
Court Case 202008910
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Martinez, Aron Gerardo Prado (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3222 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 12/2/2020 20:47.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Ii, K C

Name Petty, Laura Gayle
Arrest Date 12/02/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Assault And Battery (M),
Description Petty, Laura Gayle (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Assault And Battery (M), at 6626 Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/2/2020 21:13.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Hawthorne, Alante Cierre
Arrest Date 12/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hawthorne, Alante Cierre (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5299 Old Charlotte Hwy/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/2/2020 21:31.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R