Below are the Union County arrests for 12-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Martinez, Luis Noe Prado
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2020
|Court Case
|202008910
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Luis Noe Prado (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3222 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 12/2/2020 19:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Drake, Tyler Lane
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Drake, Tyler Lane (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2020 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Drake, Tyler Lane
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Drake, Tyler Lane (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2020 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Martinez, Aron Gerardo Prado
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2020
|Court Case
|202008910
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Aron Gerardo Prado (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3222 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 12/2/2020 20:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Petty, Laura Gayle
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Petty, Laura Gayle (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Assault And Battery (M), at 6626 Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/2/2020 21:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Hawthorne, Alante Cierre
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hawthorne, Alante Cierre (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5299 Old Charlotte Hwy/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/2/2020 21:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R