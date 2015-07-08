Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCMILLAN, KEON JEVONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/19/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-03 00:00:00
Court Case 5902020240260
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name LANEY, JACAMRON PERRIOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/28/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-03 11:51:00
Court Case 5902020240332
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name SINGLETON, AZAEVON ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/23/2002
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-03 00:30:00
Court Case 5902020240243
Charge Description AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SKIBINSKI, JOHN BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/12/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-03 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020240235
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name EASTERLING, SONTE MIKALA
Arrest Type
DOB 3/30/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-03 08:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WHITE, SHAMEKA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/17/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 241
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-03 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020226737
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00