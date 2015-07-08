Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCMILLAN, KEON JEVONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/19/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-03 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020240260
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|LANEY, JACAMRON PERRIOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/28/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-03 11:51:00
|Court Case
|5902020240332
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|SINGLETON, AZAEVON ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/23/2002
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-03 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020240243
|Charge Description
|AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SKIBINSKI, JOHN BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/12/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-03 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020240235
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EASTERLING, SONTE MIKALA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/30/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-03 08:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITE, SHAMEKA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|241
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-03 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020226737
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00