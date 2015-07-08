Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PINDER, GERALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1962
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-04 07:31:00
Court Case 8902020054920
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name CARSON, DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/29/1983
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-04 14:05:00
Court Case 5902020240392
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount

Name THOMPSON, BRANDON DENARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/13/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-04 08:01:00
Court Case 5902020239833
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name FORD, ETHEWART DECOREY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/1/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 249
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-04 10:45:00
Court Case 5902020240518
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MONTGOMERY, RODRIGUS M
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/16/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-04 09:24:00
Court Case 5902020231002
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name HARTZOG, AMARRI
Arrest Type
DOB 5/10/2002
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-04 15:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount