Below are the Union County arrests for 12-04-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thrower, Jason Lance
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2020
|Court Case
|202008158
|Charge
|1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), And 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Thrower, Jason Lance (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), and 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2020 13:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|12-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 01:30, 12/4/2020 and 05:00, 12/4/2020. Reported: 05:20, 12/4/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Yarborough, Melissa Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Yarborough, Melissa Ann (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2399 S Rocky River Rd/doster Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2020 13:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Washington, Lashiva Deonne
|Arrest Date
|12-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Washington, Lashiva Deonne (B /F/35) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 112 S Crawford St, Monroe, NC, between 19:00, 12/3/2020 and 07:25, 12/4/2020. Reported: 07:25, 12/4/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Kelly, Tammy Arant
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2020
|Court Case
|202008944
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Kelly, Tammy Arant (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 7802 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/4/2020 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Rivers, Equilla Ann
|Arrest Date
|12-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rivers, Equilla Ann (B /F/61) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1107 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, on 08:14, 12/4/2020. Reported: 08:14, 12/4/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M