Below are the Union County arrests for 12-04-2020.

Name Thrower, Jason Lance
Arrest Date 12/04/2020
Court Case 202008158
Charge 1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), And 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Thrower, Jason Lance (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), and 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2020 13:09.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 12-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 01:30, 12/4/2020 and 05:00, 12/4/2020. Reported: 05:20, 12/4/2020.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Yarborough, Melissa Ann
Arrest Date 12/04/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Yarborough, Melissa Ann (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2399 S Rocky River Rd/doster Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2020 13:21.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Washington, Lashiva Deonne
Arrest Date 12-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Washington, Lashiva Deonne (B /F/35) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 112 S Crawford St, Monroe, NC, between 19:00, 12/3/2020 and 07:25, 12/4/2020. Reported: 07:25, 12/4/2020.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Kelly, Tammy Arant
Arrest Date 12/04/2020
Court Case 202008944
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Kelly, Tammy Arant (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 7802 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/4/2020 14:14.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Rivers, Equilla Ann
Arrest Date 12-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Rivers, Equilla Ann (B /F/61) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1107 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, on 08:14, 12/4/2020. Reported: 08:14, 12/4/2020.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M