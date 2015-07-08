Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ANDERSON, JASMINE LANETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/30/1984
Height 4.11
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-05 09:58:00
Court Case 5902020240604
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WARD, SHAREE S
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/28/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 285
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-05 08:52:00
Court Case 5902020240603
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PEGUES, JAMES BRANDIN
Arrest Type
DOB 11/19/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 203
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-05 12:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SANDERS, SEDRICK T
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/22/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-05 00:11:00
Court Case 5902020240512
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JORDAN, SANDY LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/3/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-05 12:10:00
Court Case 5902020240605
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name SMITH, DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1953
Height 5.10
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-05 00:15:00
Court Case 5902020240564
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount