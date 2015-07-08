Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kirkley, Lonnie David
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Kirkley, Lonnie David (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2020 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Allison, Bryan Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2020
|Court Case
|202008983
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Allison, Bryan Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 5399 Old Highway Rd/nesbit Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/5/2020 08:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Branch, Neil Edward
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Branch, Neil Edward (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 4420 Friendship Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/5/2020 09:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Walker, David Donald
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Walker, David Donald (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 4420 Friendship Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/5/2020 09:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Bartholow, Lila Suzanne
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F) And 2) Attempted Larceny (M),
|Description
|Bartholow, Lila Suzanne (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F) and 2) Attempted Larceny (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2020 11:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Schlappi, Melissa Shante
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2020
|Court Case
|202008050
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Schlappi, Melissa Shante (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1004 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2020 16:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B