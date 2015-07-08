Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WESTBERRY, BOBBY NORMAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/8/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-06 00:27:00
Court Case 8001997007563
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name THOMAS, ISIAH TERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/21/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-06 15:30:00
Court Case 5902020235270
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HILL, ANTHONY VAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/5/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-06 01:49:00
Court Case 5902020216298
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/1/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-06 00:51:00
Court Case 5902020240666
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SMITH, NELSON ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/28/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-06 01:49:00
Court Case 5902020240671
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name FORNEY, TRAVIS JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-06 01:49:00
Court Case 5902020240672
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00