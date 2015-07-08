Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MEEKS, HALEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/14/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 98
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-07 07:56:00
Court Case 5902020240480
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, MAURICE ANTOINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/2/1973
Height 5.10
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-07 12:37:00
Court Case 5902020240775
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 200000.00

Name BALDWIN, DAIQUAN WILLIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-07 09:02:00
Court Case 5902020238953
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name CARSON, KEIYANA SHAIBREE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-07 13:11:00
Court Case 5902020237525
Charge Description MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOORE, PATRICK DWORN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1984
Height 6.3
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-07 08:40:00
Court Case 5902020237026
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KLEIN, NEICOLAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/4/1999
Height 6.3
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-07 13:21:00
Court Case 5902020240451
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE FORCE SEX OFFENSE
Bond Amount 3000.00