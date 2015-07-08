Below are the Union County arrests for 12-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Martinez, Zaira Capote
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2020
|Court Case
|202008085
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Zaira Capote (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2020 02:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Goldstein, Scott Adam
|Arrest Date
|12-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Goldstein, Scott Adam (W /M/51) VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 1402 Smoketree Ct, Waxhaw, NC, between 10:55, 12/7/2020 and 10:56, 12/7/2020. Reported: 10:56, 12/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Keith, Jesse Stephen
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Keith, Jesse Stephen (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 318 Chaney Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12/7/2020 08:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Linthicum, Lori Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2020
|Court Case
|202008918
|Charge
|Furnish Drugs Inmates, F (F),
|Description
|Linthicum, Lori Ann (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Furnish Drugs Inmates, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2020 11:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Maye, Jacob Alexander
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2020
|Court Case
|202008100
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Maye, Jacob Alexander (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 437 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2020 18:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Olmstead, April Mae
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2020
|Court Case
|202008106
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Olmstead, April Mae (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100 Quarry Rd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2020 22:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S