Below are the Union County arrests for 12-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Martinez, Zaira Capote
Arrest Date 12/07/2020
Court Case 202008085
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Martinez, Zaira Capote (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2020 02:04.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Goldstein, Scott Adam
Arrest Date 12-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Goldstein, Scott Adam (W /M/51) VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 1402 Smoketree Ct, Waxhaw, NC, between 10:55, 12/7/2020 and 10:56, 12/7/2020. Reported: 10:56, 12/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Keith, Jesse Stephen
Arrest Date 12/07/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Keith, Jesse Stephen (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 318 Chaney Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12/7/2020 08:59.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Linthicum, Lori Ann
Arrest Date 12/07/2020
Court Case 202008918
Charge Furnish Drugs Inmates, F (F),
Description Linthicum, Lori Ann (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Furnish Drugs Inmates, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2020 11:50.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Maye, Jacob Alexander
Arrest Date 12/07/2020
Court Case 202008100
Charge 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Maye, Jacob Alexander (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 437 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2020 18:32.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Olmstead, April Mae
Arrest Date 12/07/2020
Court Case 202008106
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Olmstead, April Mae (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100 Quarry Rd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2020 22:44.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S