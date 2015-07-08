Below are the Union County arrests for 12-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Diaz, Noe Cantor
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2020
|Court Case
|202008141
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Diaz, Noe Cantor (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 907 Belton St, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2020 02:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Godwin, Brooke Makayla
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2020
|Court Case
|202009059
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Godwin, Brooke Makayla (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/9/2020 12:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Helms, Timothy Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2020
|Court Case
|202008145
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Helms, Timothy Wayne (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1525 Classic Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2020 08:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2020 14:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Winfrey, M R
|Name
|Mendez-sanchez, Victor
|Arrest Date
|12-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mendez-sanchez, Victor (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (202009076), at 4199 Sikes Mill Rd/clontz Long Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12/9/2020 1:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Bloomfield, Christopher
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Assault On Female), M (M),
|Description
|Bloomfield, Christopher (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (assault On Female), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2020 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E