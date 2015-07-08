Below are the Union County arrests for 12-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Diaz, Noe Cantor
Arrest Date 12/09/2020
Court Case 202008141
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Diaz, Noe Cantor (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 907 Belton St, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2020 02:34.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Godwin, Brooke Makayla
Arrest Date 12/09/2020
Court Case 202009059
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Godwin, Brooke Makayla (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/9/2020 12:29.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Helms, Timothy Wayne
Arrest Date 12/09/2020
Court Case 202008145
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Helms, Timothy Wayne (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1525 Classic Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2020 08:32.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 12/09/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2020 14:23.
Arresting Officer Winfrey, M R

Name Mendez-sanchez, Victor
Arrest Date 12-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Mendez-sanchez, Victor (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (202009076), at 4199 Sikes Mill Rd/clontz Long Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12/9/2020 1:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Bloomfield, Christopher
Arrest Date 12/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Assault On Female), M (M),
Description Bloomfield, Christopher (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (assault On Female), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2020 14:37.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E