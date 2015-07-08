Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BERKO, MARK AMOAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-10 09:48:00
Court Case 5902020241132
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HOLLINGSWORTH, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/14/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-10 13:19:00
Court Case 5902020240777
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name REYNOLDS, JACK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/5/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-10 07:39:00
Court Case 5902020241010
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name PRESCOTT, FORRESTT LEN-SIROD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-10 11:21:00
Court Case 5902020241192
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVIS, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/3/1949
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-10 10:15:00
Court Case 5902020241155
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, RAMONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/18/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-10 13:22:00
Court Case 5902020241199
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount