Below are the Union County arrests for 12-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Staples, Erica Cheyenne
Arrest Date 12/10/2020
Court Case 202000907
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Staples, Erica Cheyenne (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000 Avalon Pl, Stallings, NC, on 12/10/2020 00:51.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Chavarriamoreno, Jeff Richardson
Arrest Date 12-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Chavarriamoreno, Jeff Richardson (H /M/19) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21 (202009128), at E Roosevelt Blvd/sutherland Av, Monroe, on 12/10/2020 8:09:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Johnson, Brittany
Arrest Date 12/10/2020
Court Case 202009100
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Johnson, Brittany (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5081 Poplar Glen Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/10/2020 01:36.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Dalrymple, Mark Arthur
Arrest Date 12-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Dalrymple, Mark Arthur (W /M/51) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1999 W Roosevelt Blvd/eastbound Concord Ave E, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2020 9:19:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Fuentes, Valentin Abraham
Arrest Date 12/10/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Fuentes, Valentin Abraham (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2020 14:46.
Arresting Officer  

Name Napa Auto Parts VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 12-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Napa Auto Parts VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 386 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 18:20, 12/8/2020 and 08:46, 12/10/2020. Reported: 08:46, 12/10/2020.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M