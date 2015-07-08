Below are the Union County arrests for 12-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Staples, Erica Cheyenne
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2020
|Court Case
|202000907
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Staples, Erica Cheyenne (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000 Avalon Pl, Stallings, NC, on 12/10/2020 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Chavarriamoreno, Jeff Richardson
|Arrest Date
|12-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Chavarriamoreno, Jeff Richardson (H /M/19) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21 (202009128), at E Roosevelt Blvd/sutherland Av, Monroe, on 12/10/2020 8:09:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Johnson, Brittany
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2020
|Court Case
|202009100
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Brittany (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5081 Poplar Glen Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/10/2020 01:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Dalrymple, Mark Arthur
|Arrest Date
|12-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dalrymple, Mark Arthur (W /M/51) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1999 W Roosevelt Blvd/eastbound Concord Ave E, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2020 9:19:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Fuentes, Valentin Abraham
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Fuentes, Valentin Abraham (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2020 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Napa Auto Parts VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|12-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Napa Auto Parts VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 386 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 18:20, 12/8/2020 and 08:46, 12/10/2020. Reported: 08:46, 12/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M