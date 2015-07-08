Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 8/7/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-11 11:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARTINEZ, FRANK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/19/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-11 11:25:00
Court Case 5902020241266
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name FLYTHE, ANTARRIOS JAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-11 12:20:00
Court Case 2502020055392
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name HOWIE, JAMIE LYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1991
Height 5.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-11 14:34:00
Court Case 5902020239250
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name STINSON, TORRANCE DOVANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1977
Height 6.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-11 02:34:00
Court Case 5902020240860
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name JORDAN, ZAVIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/8/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-11 13:27:00
Court Case 5902020239607
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00