Below are the Union County arrests for 12-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hood, Quetin Anthony
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2020
|Court Case
|202008228
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Hood, Quetin Anthony (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Ccw (M), at English/winchester, Mornoe, NC, on 12/11/2020 21:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Albertson, Jonathan Alan
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2020
|Court Case
|202008201
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Albertson, Jonathan Alan (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 999 Creekridge Dr/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2020 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Lopez, Carlos Lopez
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2020
|Court Case
|202009136
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Carlos Lopez (H /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2422 Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2020 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Crump, Michael Ryan
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
|Description
|Crump, Michael Ryan (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 2236 Stallings Rd/nouvelle Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/11/2020 06:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Williams, Kenneth Dale
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2020
|Court Case
|202000506
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Williams, Kenneth Dale (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 918 S Austin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/11/2020 09:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Winfrey, M R
|Name
|Colon, Christopher Tino
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2020
|Court Case
|202000885
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Colon, Christopher Tino (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2020 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M