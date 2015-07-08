Below are the Union County arrests for 12-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hood, Quetin Anthony
Arrest Date 12/11/2020
Court Case 202008228
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Ccw (M),
Description Hood, Quetin Anthony (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Ccw (M), at English/winchester, Mornoe, NC, on 12/11/2020 21:36.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Albertson, Jonathan Alan
Arrest Date 12/11/2020
Court Case 202008201
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
Description Albertson, Jonathan Alan (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 999 Creekridge Dr/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2020 00:51.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Lopez, Carlos Lopez
Arrest Date 12/11/2020
Court Case 202009136
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lopez, Carlos Lopez (H /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2422 Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2020 00:53.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Crump, Michael Ryan
Arrest Date 12/11/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
Description Crump, Michael Ryan (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 2236 Stallings Rd/nouvelle Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/11/2020 06:10.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Williams, Kenneth Dale
Arrest Date 12/11/2020
Court Case 202000506
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Williams, Kenneth Dale (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 918 S Austin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/11/2020 09:19.
Arresting Officer Winfrey, M R

Name Colon, Christopher Tino
Arrest Date 12/11/2020
Court Case 202000885
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Colon, Christopher Tino (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2020 14:41.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M