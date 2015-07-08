Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WINFIELD, RAIHEEM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/28/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-12 06:30:00
Court Case 5902020241372
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DUNLAP, DENISE SHAUNTIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1974
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-12 06:41:00
Court Case 5902020241374
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name DAVIS, WAKISHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1975
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-12 12:21:00
Court Case 5902020231730
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name RAMIREZ, ARRIETA IVAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/17/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-12 11:30:00
Court Case 8902020053388
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name HENDERSON, TREISHAUN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/11/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-12 13:55:00
Court Case 5902020241171
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MARTINEZ-SALAZAR, OMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/21/2002
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-12 11:45:00
Court Case 5902020241380
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00