Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WINFIELD, RAIHEEM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/28/1995
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-12 06:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020241372
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DUNLAP, DENISE SHAUNTIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/22/1974
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-12 06:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020241374
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|DAVIS, WAKISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1975
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-12 12:21:00
|Court Case
|5902020231730
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RAMIREZ, ARRIETA IVAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/17/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-12 11:30:00
|Court Case
|8902020053388
|Charge Description
|DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|HENDERSON, TREISHAUN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/11/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-12 13:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020241171
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MARTINEZ-SALAZAR, OMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/21/2002
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-12 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020241380
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00