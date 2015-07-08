Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Anthony Isiah
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2020
|Court Case
|202009170
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 7) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Davis, Anthony Isiah (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 7) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5701 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/12/2020 01:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Andrysick, Matthew James
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2020
|Court Case
|202008230
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Andrysick, Matthew James (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 100 Quarry Rd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2020 03:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Senora, Liindsey
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Senora, Liindsey (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us 74 Bypass, NC, on 12/12/2020 09:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Comparan-artega, Arturo
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Comparan-artega, Arturo (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 108 Penrose Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/12/2020 14:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mccall, Heather Louise
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2020
|Court Case
|202009174
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mccall, Heather Louise (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7614 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/12/2020 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Courtney, Trevor James
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2020
|Court Case
|202008237
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Courtney, Trevor James (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 1207 Jack Davis Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/12/2020 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B