Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2020.

Name Davis, Anthony Isiah
Arrest Date 12/12/2020
Court Case 202009170
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 7) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Davis, Anthony Isiah (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 7) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5701 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/12/2020 01:47.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Andrysick, Matthew James
Arrest Date 12/12/2020
Court Case 202008230
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Andrysick, Matthew James (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 100 Quarry Rd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2020 03:41.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Senora, Liindsey
Arrest Date 12/12/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Senora, Liindsey (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us 74 Bypass, NC, on 12/12/2020 09:25.
Arresting Officer Hargis, A L

Name Comparan-artega, Arturo
Arrest Date 12/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Comparan-artega, Arturo (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 108 Penrose Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/12/2020 14:32.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Mccall, Heather Louise
Arrest Date 12/12/2020
Court Case 202009174
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mccall, Heather Louise (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7614 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/12/2020 14:53.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Courtney, Trevor James
Arrest Date 12/12/2020
Court Case 202008237
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Courtney, Trevor James (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 1207 Jack Davis Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/12/2020 14:55.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B