Description

Davis, Anthony Isiah (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 7) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5701 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/12/2020 01:47.