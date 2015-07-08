Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RUSSELL, ROBERT LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/18/1976
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-13 02:56:00
|Court Case
|5902017219880
|Charge Description
|INSURANCE FRAUD
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HERRON, JEREMIAH NIJA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-13 05:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020241487
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SANTA-MARIA, MELISSA LEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/31/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-13 01:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020241449
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|JACOBS, RYAN CONNER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/14/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-13 05:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020241497
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, LEVI DARRYL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|179
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-13 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020241460
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STOWE, JERMON ANDEAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/23/1964
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-13 05:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020241495
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
|Bond Amount
|1250.00