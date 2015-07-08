Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RUSSELL, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/18/1976
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-13 02:56:00
Court Case 5902017219880
Charge Description INSURANCE FRAUD
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HERRON, JEREMIAH NIJA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-13 05:10:00
Court Case 5902020241487
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SANTA-MARIA, MELISSA LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/31/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-13 01:35:00
Court Case 5902020241449
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name JACOBS, RYAN CONNER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/14/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-13 05:47:00
Court Case 5902020241497
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount

Name JONES, LEVI DARRYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-13 03:00:00
Court Case 5902020241460
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name STOWE, JERMON ANDEAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/23/1964
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-13 05:38:00
Court Case 5902020241495
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 1250.00