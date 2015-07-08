Charge

1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Break/Enter,Larceny Aft B/E,Pos S V (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Poss Stolen Mv) (F), 5) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Flee/Elude Arrest (F), 8) Child Not In Rear Seat (M), 9) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), 10) Speeding In A Work/Safety Zone (M), 11) Speeding (M), 12) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 13) Plate Not Properly Attached (M),