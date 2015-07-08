Below are the Union County arrests for 12-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Santos, Carmen Flores
Arrest Date 12/13/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
Description Santos, Carmen Flores (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 3807 East Highway 74, Wingate, NC, on 12/13/2020 09:45.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Price, Anthony Aaron
Arrest Date 12/13/2020
Court Case 202008261
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Price, Anthony Aaron (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2020 11:55.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Price, Michael Ray
Arrest Date 12/13/2020
Court Case 202008261
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Price, Michael Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2020 12:08.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Santos, Carmen Flores
Arrest Date 12/13/2020
Court Case 202008256
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Santos, Carmen Flores (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2020 15:17.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Cunningham, Christopher Jordan
Arrest Date 12/13/2020
Court Case 202008749
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Break/Enter,Larceny Aft B/E,Pos S V (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Poss Stolen Mv) (F), 5) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Flee/Elude Arrest (F), 8) Child Not In Rear Seat (M), 9) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), 10) Speeding In A Work/Safety Zone (M), 11) Speeding (M), 12) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 13) Plate Not Properly Attached (M),
Description Cunningham, Christopher Jordan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (break/enter,larceny Aft B/e,pos S V (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (poss Stolen Mv) (F), 5) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Flee/elude Arrest (F), 8) Child Not In Rear Seat (M), 9) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), 10) Speeding In A Work/safety Zone (M), 11) Speeding (M), 12) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 13) Plate Not Properly Attached (M), at 9438 Nc742 South, Morven, NC, on 12/13/2020 15:31.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Catoe, Jerry D
Arrest Date 12/13/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear (F) Larceny By Employee (F),
Description Catoe, Jerry D (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (f) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear (f) Larceny By Employee (F), at 2850 Neil Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 12/13/2020 16:26.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G