Below are the Union County arrests for 12-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Santos, Carmen Flores
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Santos, Carmen Flores (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 3807 East Highway 74, Wingate, NC, on 12/13/2020 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Price, Anthony Aaron
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2020
|Court Case
|202008261
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Price, Anthony Aaron (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2020 11:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Price, Michael Ray
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2020
|Court Case
|202008261
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Price, Michael Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2020 12:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Santos, Carmen Flores
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2020
|Court Case
|202008256
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Santos, Carmen Flores (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2020 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Cunningham, Christopher Jordan
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2020
|Court Case
|202008749
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Break/Enter,Larceny Aft B/E,Pos S V (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Poss Stolen Mv) (F), 5) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Flee/Elude Arrest (F), 8) Child Not In Rear Seat (M), 9) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), 10) Speeding In A Work/Safety Zone (M), 11) Speeding (M), 12) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 13) Plate Not Properly Attached (M),
|Description
|Cunningham, Christopher Jordan (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (break/enter,larceny Aft B/e,pos S V (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (poss Stolen Mv) (F), 5) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Flee/elude Arrest (F), 8) Child Not In Rear Seat (M), 9) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), 10) Speeding In A Work/safety Zone (M), 11) Speeding (M), 12) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 13) Plate Not Properly Attached (M), at 9438 Nc742 South, Morven, NC, on 12/13/2020 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Catoe, Jerry D
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear (F) Larceny By Employee (F),
|Description
|Catoe, Jerry D (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (f) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear (f) Larceny By Employee (F), at 2850 Neil Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 12/13/2020 16:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G