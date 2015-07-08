Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HUNTLEY, TYRONE GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-14 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020241565
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HOWARD, EMYA TEIRCA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-14 13:58:00
|Court Case
|1202020702994
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|CHAMBERS, EBONY MONAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/2/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-14 05:19:00
|Court Case
|5902020241570
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JENNINGS, ANTHONY DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/23/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-14 15:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BISHOP, SEAN PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-14 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020241572
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|WADE, SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/27/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-14 13:21:00
|Court Case
|5902020241244
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount