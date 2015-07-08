Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GILLIAM, AARON DURAND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/4/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|151
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-15 06:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020241693
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CLARK, SHELBY WINSLOW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/14/1962
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-15 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020232540
|Charge Description
|FORGERY OF INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GAMBLE, DEDRICK LAVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/1/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-15 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020238380
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALLS, JESSIE LASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/14/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-15 05:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020241694
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DUBOSE, SAMARIAN LATAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/16/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-15 11:45:00
|Court Case
|8902020052088
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TAYLOR, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/8/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|213
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-15 16:49:00
|Court Case
|5902019202620
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|15000.00