Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GILLIAM, AARON DURAND
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/4/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 151
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-15 06:49:00
Court Case 5902020241693
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name CLARK, SHELBY WINSLOW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/14/1962
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-15 12:30:00
Court Case 5902020232540
Charge Description FORGERY OF INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount

Name GAMBLE, DEDRICK LAVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/1/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-15 13:00:00
Court Case 5902020238380
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount

Name WALLS, JESSIE LASHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/14/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-15 05:47:00
Court Case 5902020241694
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name DUBOSE, SAMARIAN LATAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/16/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-15 11:45:00
Court Case 8902020052088
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name TAYLOR, JONATHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/8/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 213
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-15 16:49:00
Court Case 5902019202620
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 15000.00