Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
Arrest Date 12/15/2020
Court Case 202008330
Charge 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1700 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2020 20:01.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Brasington, Brenda Kay
Arrest Date 12/15/2020
Court Case 202008331
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Brasington, Brenda Kay (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2419 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2020 20:33.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U
Arrest Date 12/15/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3516 Griffin Meadow Dr, Wingate, NC, on 12/15/2020 20:59.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name Stephenson, Evan David
Arrest Date 12/15/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Stephenson, Evan David (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4238 Capital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2020 10:14.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Hunter, Brandon Wayne
Arrest Date 12/15/2020
Court Case 202009058
Charge Purchase Firearm In Violation Of Dom Order (M),
Description Hunter, Brandon Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Purchase Firearm In Violation Of Dom Order (M), at 4420 Tom Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/15/2020 21:31.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Santos, Carmen Flores
Arrest Date 12/15/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Attempted Rape-2Nd Degree (F), And 3) Larceny From Person (F),
Description Santos, Carmen Flores (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Attempted Rape-2nd Degree (F), and 3) Larceny From Person (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2020 10:46.
Arresting Officer Kell, T