Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2020.
|Name
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2020
|Court Case
|202008330
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1700 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2020 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Brasington, Brenda Kay
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2020
|Court Case
|202008331
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Brasington, Brenda Kay (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2419 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2020 20:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3516 Griffin Meadow Dr, Wingate, NC, on 12/15/2020 20:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Stephenson, Evan David
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Stephenson, Evan David (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4238 Capital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2020 10:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2020
|Court Case
|202009058
|Charge
|Purchase Firearm In Violation Of Dom Order (M),
|Description
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Purchase Firearm In Violation Of Dom Order (M), at 4420 Tom Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/15/2020 21:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Santos, Carmen Flores
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Attempted Rape-2Nd Degree (F), And 3) Larceny From Person (F),
|Description
|Santos, Carmen Flores (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Attempted Rape-2nd Degree (F), and 3) Larceny From Person (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2020 10:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T